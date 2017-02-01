Sefolosha (groin) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's tilt with the Heat, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Sefolosha was unavailable for Sunday's quadruple-overtime win over the Knicks while he nursed the sore left groin, but it seems the veteran wing has progressed on some level in recent days, given that the Hawks aren't ruling him out yet for Wednesday. If Sefolosha is unable to play after being examined during pregame warmups, coach Mike Budenholzer indicated that Tim Hardaway would draw another start at shooting guard in place of Sefolosha.