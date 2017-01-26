Hawks' Thabo Sefolosha: Hits three triples in win
Sefolosha tallied 18 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes Wednesday during a 119-114 win over Chicago.
Sefolosha has never been a sharpshooter, but he had the hot hand Wednesday. In fact, the last time he went at least 3-for-4 from deep was December 26th against Minnesota, 16 games prior to Wednesday's win. Despite the outburst, Sefolosha's fantasy value remains low as he's averaging just 7.0 points in 25.9 minutes in January.
