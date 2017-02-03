Hawks' Thabo Sefolosha: Out Thursday vs. Rockets
Sefolosha (groin) is out for Thursday's tilt against the Rockets, Bob Rathbun of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
This will be the third matchup that Sefolosha has missed due to a groin injury. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kent Bazemore should pick up some extra minutes in his absence.
More News
-
Hawks' Thabo Sefolosha: Questionable for Thursday vs. Rockets•
-
Hawks' Thabo Sefolosha: Ruled out vs. Heat•
-
Hawks' Thabo Sefolosha: Game-time call Wednesday vs. Heat•
-
Hawks' Thabo Sefolosha: Questionable Wednesday vs. Heat•
-
Hawks' Thabo Sefolosha: Will not play Sunday vs. Knicks•
-
Hawks' Thabo Sefolosha: Will start Friday•