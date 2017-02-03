Sefolosha (groin) is out for Thursday's tilt against the Rockets, Bob Rathbun of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

This will be the third matchup that Sefolosha has missed due to a groin injury. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kent Bazemore should pick up some extra minutes in his absence.

