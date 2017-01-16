Sefolosha tallied three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals and one assist across 22 minutes in a 108-107 loss to the Knicks on Monday.

The Hawks were playing without their top two centers in Dwight Howard (rest) and Mike Muscala (ankle), so the team ran undersized lineups for most of the game that pitted Sefolosha against bigger players during his time on the court. Those absences were enough for Sefolosha to see a boost in his playing time, as he accumulated four fouls and ended up seeing fewer minutes than any other starter. The veteran remains one of the better perimeter defenders on the roster, but with single-digit scoring outputs in six of his last eight games, it's difficult to wring much fantasy value out of him.