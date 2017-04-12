Sefolosha is probable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

After getting 16 minutes of run Tuesday against the Hornets, the Hawks are listing Sefolosha as probable for Wednesday's regular-season finale. With the team opting to rest other wings Kent Bazemore and Tim Hardaway before the playoffs, it seems possible that Sefolosha will see significant time on the floor. That being said, Sefolosha has struggled with injuries this season and the Hawks may opt to play their younger guys significantly more minutes rather than risk Sefolosha aggravating an injury.