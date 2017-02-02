Sefolosha (groin) remains questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Rockets, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Sefolosha continues to work back from a groin injury, which has kept him sidelined over the last two games. He'll likely test it out during pregame warmups before giving us a final word on his availability, so we may not receive another update until just prior to tip-off. Tim Hardaway, Jr. has started the last two games in his place and has been solid overall, so he'd be in line to pick up a third straight start if Sefolosha can't give it a go.