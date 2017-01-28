Hawks' Thabo Sefolosha: Questionable Friday vs. Wizards
Sefolosha is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards due to a sore left groin, Olivia Harlan of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
Safolosha apparently hurt his groin during Wednesday's victory over Chicago and it's still bothering him. If he's unable to give it a go, or sees limited minutes, Kent Bazemore will likely see extra workload.
More News
-
Hawks' Thabo Sefolosha: Will start Friday•
-
Hawks' Thabo Sefolosha: Hits three triples in win•
-
Hawks' Thabo Sefolosha: Records 11 points vs. Clippers•
-
Hawks' Thabo Sefolosha: Plays only 22 minutes in Monday's win•
-
Hawks' Thabo Sefolosha: Tallies 17 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Hawks' Thabo Sefolosha: Undistinguished in second straight start•