Sefolosha is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards due to a sore left groin, Olivia Harlan of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

Safolosha apparently hurt his groin during Wednesday's victory over Chicago and it's still bothering him. If he's unable to give it a go, or sees limited minutes, Kent Bazemore will likely see extra workload.

