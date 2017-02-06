Sefolosha (groin) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz.

Sefolosha has missed the last four games with a sore left groin and continues to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis. While there's been no indication that Sefolosha has resumed practicing, the Hawks could clear him to play if he's able to make it through the team's morning shootaround without any setbacks. Tim Hardaway has been starting in place of Sefolosha over the last four games and has seen his production skyrocket, averaging 20.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 three-pointers in 36.0 minutes per contest during that stretch.