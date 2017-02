Sefolosha (groin) is questionable for Saturday's tilt with the Magic, reports.

Sefolosha is in danger of missing his fourth straight matchup due to a groin aliment. Look for more updates to come during Saturday morning's shootaround or during pregame warmups. Should he be ruled out, expect Tim Hardaway Jr., Kent Bazemore, and Mike Dunleavy to continue to see increased minutes.