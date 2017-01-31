Sefolosha (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's tilt with the Heat, KL Chouinard of the team's official site reports.

Sefolosha is in danger of missing his second straight contest due to a soreness in his groin. Look for more updates to come during Wednesday morning shootaround. If he is ruled out, expect Tim Hardaway to continue starting at shooting guard, shifting Kent Bazemore into the small forward role. Mike Dunleavy and Taurean Prince also could see expanded minutes.