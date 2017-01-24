Sefolosha registered 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes during a 115-105 loss to the Clippers on Monday.

The 11 points were the most Sefolosha has managed so far in January as he tied his season high with 11 shot attempts. His scoring has dropped off so far this month, as his 6.1 points per game average in January is his lowest average of any month this season and a decrease from his December average of 8.8 points per game. Sefolosha's value is fairly limited if he's not consistently getting steals and knocking down three-pointers.