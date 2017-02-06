Sefolosha (groin) has been ruled our for Monday's game against the Jazz, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Sefolosha's absence does not come as a huge surprise given there has been no indication that the wing has been able to put a practice together since suffering the groin injury, and he'll be considered on a game-by-game basis going forward unless the Hawks provide any further updates regarding his status. In Sefolosha's absence, Tim Hardaway Jr., who has shot 59 percent from the field and scored 54 total points over his last two outings, will continue to start at shooting guard.