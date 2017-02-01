Sefolosha (groin) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitutin reports.

A sore groin kept Sefolosha out of action Sunday against the Knicks, and he was initially deemed a game-time call for Wednesday's contest. After a pregame evaluation, however, he's been advised not to play, meaning Tim Hardaway, Jr. will likely draw another start in his place. Consider Sefolosha questionable for Thursday's game in Houston.