Hawks' Thabo Sefolosha: Ruled out vs. Heat
Sefolosha (groin) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitutin reports.
A sore groin kept Sefolosha out of action Sunday against the Knicks, and he was initially deemed a game-time call for Wednesday's contest. After a pregame evaluation, however, he's been advised not to play, meaning Tim Hardaway, Jr. will likely draw another start in his place. Consider Sefolosha questionable for Thursday's game in Houston.
