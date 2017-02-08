Hawks' Thabo Sefolosha: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Nuggets
Sefolosha (groin) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The veteran continues to nurse a sore left groin and Wednesday will mark his sixth consecutive absence. Expect Tim Hardaway to make another start at shooting guard in Sefolosha's place.
More News
-
Hawks' Thabo Sefolosha: Could be back before All-Star break•
-
Hawks' Thabo Sefolosha: Ruled out Monday•
-
Hawks' Thabo Sefolosha: Questionable Monday vs. Jazz•
-
Hawks' Thabo Sefolosha: Out Saturday vs. Magic•
-
Hawks' Thabo Sefolosha: Questionable Saturday vs. Magic•
-
Hawks' Thabo Sefolosha: Out Thursday vs. Rockets•