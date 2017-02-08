Sefolosha (groin) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Denver, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The veteran continues to nurse a sore left groin and Wednesday will mark his sixth consecutive absence. Expect Tim Hardaway to make another start at shooting guard in Sefolosha's place. Consider Sefolosha optimistically questionable to play Friday in Sacramento.

