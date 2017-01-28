Sefolosha has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Hawks' beat writer KL Chouinard reports.

Sefolosha presumably aggravated his groin injury in Friday's loss to the Wizards. He tallied two points, two rebounds, one assists, and two blocks across just 16 minutes in the contest. He had been on the injury report previously with this groin issue, but ultimately played through it. The Hawks appear to be allowing him time to recover in order to avoid a lingering issue. Expect Tim Hardaway to slide into the starting lineup at shooting guard with Kent Bazemore moving up to small forward in Sefolosha's absence. The veteran wing's next chance to return will be Wednesday against the Heat.