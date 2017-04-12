Sefolosha will play in Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Sefolosha returned to action Tuesday against the Hornets but played just 16 minutes. He'll play some extra minutes off the bench in Wednesday's contest, but it still isn't expected to be enough to make the defensive specialist a legitimate DFS option on the last night of the regular season.

