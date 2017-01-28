Sefolosha (groin) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Wizards.

Sefolosha's status for Friday's game was put into question shortly before tip-off due to a sore groin, but he was listed among the Hawks' starters, so it appears he is good to go. It remains to be seen if he will be limited at all by his injury in Friday's contest.

