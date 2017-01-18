Splitter (hamstring) will remain sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

Splitter has reached the end of his six-week recovery timetable from a strained right hamstring that the Hawks initially prescribed for him in late November, but the team has yet to provide an update on his condition. It's presumed that Splitter, who has yet to play this season, has been slower to progress than expected, and it looks increasingly likely that he won't return until after the All-Star break.