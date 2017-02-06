Hawks' Tiago Splitter: Ruled out Monday vs. Jazz
Splitter (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Splitter remains without any official timetable to return and it appears safe to conclude that he'll be sidelined until after the All-Star break. The injury-prone center has made just 36 total appearances in his two seasons with the Hawks.
More News
-
Hawks' Tiago Splitter: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Hawks' Tiago Splitter: Remains out Wednesday vs. Pistons•
-
Hawks' Tiago Splitter: Set to miss six more weeks•
-
Hawks' Tiago Splitter: Remains sidelined Friday•
-
Hawks' Tiago Splitter: Remains without exact date for return•
-
Hawks' Tiago Splitter: Remains on track for mid-November return•