Splitter (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jazz.

Splitter remains without any official timetable to return and it appears safe to conclude that he'll be sidelined until after the All-Star break. The injury-prone center has made just 36 total appearances in his two seasons with the Hawks.

