Splitter (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Splitter is still yet to take the court this season, as the Hawks continue to evaluate him on a game-to-game basis. It's unclear when, exactly, he could realistically make his debut, but at this point Splitter can be safely ignored in most season-long formats.

