Splitter (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Splitter remains without a timetable for a return to the floor and is yet to make his season debut for the Hawks. It appears safe to assume that the team will hold Splitter out until at least, but likely beyond, the All-Star break and continue to operate with Mike Muscala as their primary backup center behind Dwight Howard.