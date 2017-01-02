Hawks' Tim Hardaway: Erupts for career-high 29 in Sunday's OT win

Hardaway scored 29 points (11-13 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding five rebounds and an assist in 31 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 114-112 overtime win over the Spurs.

The 29 points and six threes both tied his career highs, set back in 2013-14 when he was a rookie with the Knicks. Hardaway's shooting runs very hot and cold -- he was just 2-for-15 from the floor in his previous two games -- so don't expect him to stay locked in for very long, but at least he seems 100 percent recovered from the minor groin strain that cost him a couple of games around Christmas.