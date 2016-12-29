Hawks' Tim Hardaway: Fails to score in return from injury

Hardaway grabbed three rebounds in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 102-98 win over the Knicks.

Hardaway struggled in his return to the court after missing two games and most of a third with a groin injury. The 24-year-old went failed to score against his former team, shooting an abysmal 0-for-7 from the floor. Hardaway will likely see his scoring numbers bounce back, as he had scored double-digits in all but two of the 11 games leading up to the injury.