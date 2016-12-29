Hawks' Tim Hardaway: Fails to score in return from injury

Hardaway grabbed three rebounds in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 102-98 win over the Knicks.

Hardaway struggled in his return to the court after missing two games and most of a third with a groin injury. The 24-year-old went failed to score against his former team, shooting an abysmal 0-for-7 from the floor. Hardaway will likely see his scoring numbers bounce back, as he had scored double-digits in all but two of the 11 games leading up to the injury.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola