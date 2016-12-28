Hawks' Tim Hardaway: Game-time call Wednesday
Hardaway (groin) is considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Hardaway continues to nurse a minor groin injury, which has kept him out of both of the last two games. Coach Mike Budenholzer told the media that he's "hopeful" Hardaway will be able to return Wednesday, but a final call won't be made until the reserve guard can test out the groin during warmups. If he ultimately misses a third straight game, rookie DeAndre' Bembry could continue to pick up extra minutes.
