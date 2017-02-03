Hawks' Tim Hardaway: Goes nuclear with 33 points Thursday

Hardaway put up 33 points (12-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block in 33 minutes Thursday during a 113-108 win over the Rockets.

Hardaway exploded for a season high against the Rockets, doing the bulk of his damage in a monster 23-point fourth quarter. He shot 8-of-11 in the final period and hit three of his five three-point attempts. Also, true to Hardaway fashion, he had zero rebounds, assists, steals or blocks in the fourth quarter. When Hardaway's shot is falling, he love to let it fly and neglect all other basketball responsibilities.