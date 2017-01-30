Hawks' Tim Hardaway: Hands out career-high eight dimes in Sunday's start

Hardaway had 19 points (5-20 FG, 0-9 3Pt, 9-12 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, and one steal in 58 minutes during Sunday's 142-139 quadruple-overtime win versus the Knicks.

Hardaway dished out a career-best assist total and attempted a career high in free-throw attempts while starting in place of Thabo Sefolosha (groin). Hardaway played less than 20 minutes only once in January and averaged 26 minutes this month entering Sunday's showdown. Furthermore, he was also connecting on 48.7 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from beyond the arc prior to making just one-fourth of his career-high shot attempts. So long as Hardaway isn't dealt before the trade deadline, he could remain a solid contributor during the second half of the season.