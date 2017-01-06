Hawks' Tim Hardaway: Leads bench with 14 points Thursday

Hardaway supplied 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds and a steal over 26 minutes in Thursday's 99-94 win over the Pelicans.

Hardaway continues to thrive in a reserve role, as he's now tallied three straight double-digit scoring efforts while shooting 61.8 percent over that span. That stretch includes a stellar 66.6 percent mark from three-point range, as the 24-year-old has begun to provide a consistent infusion of offense off the bench. Hardaway is now shooting a career-high 44.3 percent this season across 35 games.