Hawks' Tim Hardaway: Leads team with 22 in win vs. Mavericks
Hardaway posted 22 points (7-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 31 minutes during a 97-82 win over Dallas on Saturday.
Hardaway led the team in scoring off the bench and continued his hot streak on offense, as he's averaged 19.3 points on 60 percent shooting and 4.3 three-pointers per game over the last four. With Kyle Korver being traded, that figures to give Hardaway an opening for more minutes. We'll see if he can keep it up Tuesday against the Nets.
