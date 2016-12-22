Hawks' Tim Hardaway: Leave's game with groin injury

Hardaway suffered a groin injury during Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves and is questionable to return, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hardaway suffered the injury early in the first half, logging just one minute before heading to the locker room. He has since emerged from the locker room and was back on the Hawks' bench, although it remains to be seen if he'll be able to play the rest of the game. If he can't return, Hardaway should tentatively be considered questionable for Friday's tilt with the Nuggets.