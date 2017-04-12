Hawks' Tim Hardaway: Out for rest Wednesday
Hardaway will not play during Wednesday's contest against the Pacers for rest purposes, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
With the Hawks clinching a playoff birth, they will opt to rest Hardaway for the regular-season finale Wednesday, along with Dennis Schroder, Kent Bazemore, Paul Millsap and Dwight Howard. As a result of Hardaway's absence, expect Thabo Sefolosha, Mike Dunleavy, Malcolm Delaney and DeAndre' Bembry to all possibly see time at the shooting guard slot.
