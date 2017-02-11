Hawks' Tim Hardaway: Posts 28 points in Friday's road loss
Hardaway finished with 28 points (9-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT) to go along with four rebounds, two assists and just two turnovers in Friday's 108-107 loss against the Kings.
Hardaway has scored in double digits in nine straight outings, a season-best run, and he has hit at least one triple in all six of his February games. Since moving into the starting five Hardaway has emerged as a dependable option across most fantasy formats.
