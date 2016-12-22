Hawks' Tim Hardaway: Questionable for Friday vs. Nuggets

Hardaway (groin) is considered questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hardaway was forced from Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves after just one minute of action, as he appeared to tweak his groin. He's officially with the team on their trip to Denver, but we likely won't get a final word on his status until after the team's morning shootaround on Friday. If he's unable to give it a go, Kent Bazemore and Kyle Korver could be relied upon even more for added minutes at shooting guard.