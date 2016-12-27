Hawks' Tim Hardaway: Questionable Wednesday

Hardaway (groin) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

This is actually a downgrade, as the Hawks had initially labeled Hardaway "probable" to take the court, so it could be an indication that he's hit a snag in his recovery from a groin injury. The ailment, which he sustained last Wednesday against Minnesota, has kept him out of the last two games, enabling rookie DeAndre Bembry to take on a larger role.