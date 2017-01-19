Hawks' Tim Hardaway: Returns to reserve role Wednesday

Hardaway will return to a reserve role for Wednesday's matchup against the Pistons, Pistons' radio announcer Mark Champion reports.

Hardaway moved into the starting lineup for Monday's win over the Knicks due to Dwight Howard getting the night off for rest purposes. The young guard impressed by posting 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt) while adding four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes. He should see a slightly reduced workload with his return to a reserve role Wednesday, but still figures to get plenty of run in the rotation.