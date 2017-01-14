Hawks' Tim Hardaway: Rides hot hand with 23 points

Hardaway Jr. scored 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and added three steals, two assists, two rebounds and a block in 29 minutes Friday during a 101-103 loss to the Celtics.

Hardaway Jr. bounced back from an off night on Tuesday, nine points (3-9 FG), and torched the Celtics. Prior to his Tuesday stinker, Hardaway Jr. was on a four-game tear, averaging 19.3 points while shooting 60 percent from the floor. It looks like he's still in that form, and considering his streaky reputation, Hardaway Jr. should get a serious look if any roto owners are short on scoring at the end of their bench.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola