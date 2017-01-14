Hawks' Tim Hardaway: Rides hot hand with 23 points
Hardaway Jr. scored 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and added three steals, two assists, two rebounds and a block in 29 minutes Friday during a 101-103 loss to the Celtics.
Hardaway Jr. bounced back from an off night on Tuesday, nine points (3-9 FG), and torched the Celtics. Prior to his Tuesday stinker, Hardaway Jr. was on a four-game tear, averaging 19.3 points while shooting 60 percent from the floor. It looks like he's still in that form, and considering his streaky reputation, Hardaway Jr. should get a serious look if any roto owners are short on scoring at the end of their bench.
