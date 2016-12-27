Hawks' Tim Hardaway: Ruled out for Monday

Hardaway (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Hawks have gone back and forth with Hardaway's status, originally ruling him out for Monday, before upgrading him to probable later in the day. However, after going through warmups, Hardaway didn't feel like he was at full strength and didn't want to risk any sort of aggravation, so he'll miss a second straight game. Look for Kent Bazemore and Kyle Korver to pick up some extra minutes in his absence.