Hawks' Tim Hardaway: Ruled out Friday vs. Nuggets

Hardaway (groin) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hardaway was only able to play one minute in the Hawks' win Wednesday over the Timberwolves before suffering a groin injury and leaving the game, and the day off in between games wasn't enough time for the 24-year-old to get back on the court. He had ceded starting duties at shooting guard back to Kent Bazemore over the past two games, and Hardaway's absence Friday likely ensures that Bazemore and rookie Taurean Prince will both see expanded workloads. With starting center Dwight Howard (back) also sidelined, look for the Hawks to roll out undersized lineups throughout the night.