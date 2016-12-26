Hawks' Tim Hardaway: Ruled out Monday vs. Timberwolves

Hardaway (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

Hardaway will now miss his second straight contest due to the groin issue. The fourth-year swingman did make the trip to Minnesota with the Hawks, suggesting that the team isn't fearing a long-term absence, at least for the time being. Hardaway's absence should translate to a few extra minutes for Kent Bazemore and Kyle Korver.

