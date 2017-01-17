Hawks' Tim Hardaway: Scores 20 as starter in small lineup

Hardaway started and scored 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt) while adding four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 108-107 win over the Knicks.

Hardaway entered the starting lineup due to the Hawks using a small lineup while Dwight Howard (rest) sat out. Hardaway saw a boost in minutes as a starter, and a boost in his production followed. Since Howard was only out due to rest, Hardaway's move to the starting lineup will probably be short-lived.