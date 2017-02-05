Hawks' Tim Hardaway: Scores 21 in Saturday's win

Hardaway scored 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Saturday's 113-86 win over the Magic.

The Hawks had this one well in hand by the half and gave their starters a rest in the fourth quarter, otherwise Hardaway could have put up an even better line. The 24-year-old continues to emerge as one of the surprises of the season -- in 10 games since moving into Atlanta's starting lineup, he's averaging 17.5 points, 3.5 boards, 3.4 assists and 2.1 three-pointers.