Hardaway signed a four-year offer sheet with the Knicks on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

The former Knick could be heading back to New York if Atlanta declines to match the four-year offer that's on the table. Hardaway is coming off his best season as a pro, having averaged 14.5 points on 45.5 percent shooting to go with 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Losing Hardaway would leave Atlanta in a bit of a lurch at shooting guard considering the team's relative lack of proven talent behind him at that position.