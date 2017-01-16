Hawks' Tim Hardaway: Starting Monday's game vs. Knicks

Hardaway will start Monday's game against the Knicks, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Hawks made a late change to the lineup, announcing that Dwight Howard will sit out to rest, with Hardaway entering the starting five as his replacement. The implication is that the Hawks will go with a smaller lineup, featuring Paul Millsap at the five, with Kent Bazemore, Thabo Sefolosha and Hardaway serving as virtually interchangeable cogs on the wing. Hardaway figures to see a mild increase in minutes Monday, but that will likely be short-lived, as Howard will presumably return to action Wednesday in Detroit.