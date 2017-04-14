Hawks' Tim Hardaway: To start Game 1
Hardaway will start at shooting guard in Sunday's Game 1 against the Wizards, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Hardaway was rested for the Hawks' final regular season outing after starting the team's previous 12 games, but he'll maintain his shooting guard spot ahead of Sunday's playoff opener. Considering his strong play of late, that role comes as little surprise, as Hardaway averaged 17.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 three-pointers in 30 starts this season.
