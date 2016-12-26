Hawks' Tim Hardaway: Upgraded to probable Monday

Hardaway (groin) is now considered probable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, despite originally being listed as out, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hardaway, who missed Friday's game against the Nuggets with the groin issue, ended up joining the Hawks in Minnesota and took part in morning shootaround without any issues, so it looks as though he'll be back in action. The fourth-year swingman should represent one of coach Mike Budenholzer's top options off the bench, but Hardaway will struggle to produce with much consistency while fellow rotation wings Kent Bazemore, Thabo Sefolosha and Kyle Korver are all available.