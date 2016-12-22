Hawks' Tim Hardaway: Will not return to Wednesday's game
Hardaway (groin) will not return to Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Hardaway suffered the injury after playing just one minute in the first half, logging two points (1-1 FG) before heading to the locker room. He'll likely have additional tests performed following the game, which should give us a better indication of a potential timetable for a return. For now, consider him questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets.
More News
-
Hawks' Tim Hardaway: Leave's game with groin injury•
-
Hawks' Tim Hardaway: Moves to bench in win vs. Oklahoma City•
-
Hawks' Tim Hardaway: Leads Hawks with 21 points•
-
Hawks' Tim Hardaway: Will come off bench Saturday•
-
Hawks' Tim Hardaway: Will start Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Tim Hardaway: Scores 18 points in starting role•