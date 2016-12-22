Hawks' Tim Hardaway: Will not return to Wednesday's game

Hardaway (groin) will not return to Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hardaway suffered the injury after playing just one minute in the first half, logging two points (1-1 FG) before heading to the locker room. He'll likely have additional tests performed following the game, which should give us a better indication of a potential timetable for a return. For now, consider him questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets.