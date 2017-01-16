Hawks' Tim Hardaway: Will start in Monday's game vs. Knicks

Hardaway will start at shooting guard in Monday's game against the Knicks, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Hawks made a late change to the lineup, announcing that Dwight Howard would sit out to rest, so Hardaway will enter the starting five as his replacement. The implication is that the Hawks will go with a smaller lineup, featuring Paul Millsap at the center, with Kent Bazemore, Thabo Sefolosha and Hardaway serving as virtually interchangeable cogs on the wing and/or power forward. Hardaway figures to see a mild increase in minutes Monday from the 26.3 per game that he's averaged thus far in January.