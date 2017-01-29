Hawks' Tim Hardaway: Will start Sunday vs. Knicks

Hardaway will be in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hardaway is slated to draw the start due to Thabo Sefolosha (groin) being held out, so he figures to see additional minutes as a result. He has eclipsed the 30-minute mark just once in the Hawks' last six games, but he could be a candidate to do so on Sunday.