Dorsey won't play during Wednesday's summer league matchup against the Pelicans due to a sprained right ankle, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The severity of the injury hasn't been reported, though it's likely that the Hawks are just playing it safe with their prospect. He played just six minutes during Monday's game against the Bulls.

