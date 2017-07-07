Heat's A.J. Hammons: Traded to Miami
Hammons was traded to the Heat on Friday in exchange for Josh McRoberts, a future second-round pick, and cash considerations.
Hammons is essentially a throw-in in the deal, which functions to shed salary for the Heat, while the Mavericks gain a veteran forward on an expiring deal. Whether Hammons is truly in the Heat's long-term plan remains to be seen, but he struggled in limited NBA minutes last season, shooting just 40.5 percent from the field in 163 total minutes (22 appearances). The former Purdue standout found more success in the G-League, where he posted averages of 12.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 15 games for the Texas Legends.
